Ottawa firefighters battle three-alarm warehouse blaze

Ottawa fire crews battled a three-alarm fire at a warehouse on Clyde Avenue late Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived just before 11 p.m. to find smoke and flames billowing from the top of the one-storey building north of of Highway 417.

No injuries were reported.

Crews had the fire under control by 12:40 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

