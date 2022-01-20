Ottawa firefighters battle two early morning house fires

Ottawa firefighters battled a pair of house fires in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The fires broke out at homes on Aridus Crescent in Stittsville and Highpark Crescent in Blackburn Hamlet. Flames shot through the roof at both locations, officials said.

A second alarm was declared at both fires. No injuries have been reported, and there is no word on a possible cause of either blaze.

The fire in Stittsville began just before 5:30 a.m. in the garage of the home, officials said. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived a few minutes later, and firefighters started putting water on neighbouring homes due to the risk of the fire spreading.

Fire officials say the blaze was under control just after 8 a.m., but crews remained on scene early Thursday afternoon dealing with hot spots.

The other fire, in Blackburn Hamlet, started just before 5:50 a.m. Crews had to be evacuated from the home twice due to the risk of a roof collapse.

The fire was under control by 7:40 a.m. Investigators have been dispatched to both fires to determine the causes.

