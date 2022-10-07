Ottawa firefighters battle two fires overnight

Two fires kept Ottawa firefighters busy overnight.

The first fire broke out in a vacant building on Herberts Corner Road in Greely just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Ottawa Fire says multiple 911 callers reported heavy black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 2:10 a.m.

The second fire was in a mixed-use building on Preston Street.

Multiple 911 calls reported seeing flames coming from the back of the building, which included a commercial business on the first floor and an apartment on the second floor.

Officials say the lone occupant of the apartment was rescued by firefighters.

"The fire was contained to a second storey deck, the fire was quickly extinguished," Ottawa Fire said.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

There are no reports of injuries.