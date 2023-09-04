Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the Glebe
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
Firefighters were called to a home on Powell Avenue between Bank Street and Lyon Street South just after 12:45 p.m. Monday.
Photos from the scene show damage to the back of the home.
According to Ottawa Fire Services, the blaze broke out on the third storey of the home and spread into the attic and roof.
The fire was under control at 2:07 p.m.
No injuries have been reported, but the Red Cross and Salvation Army have been called in to help the residents affected by the fire.
An investigation into what caused the blaze is underway.
Working Fire in the 0-100 block of Powell AV between Bank ST and Lyon ST S. @OttFire #ottnews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/WMyvlibq1S— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) September 4, 2023
-
Putin says he won't renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it hasRussian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that a landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea amid the war won't be restored until the West meets Moscow's demands on its own agricultural exports.
-
LaSalle police stop woman driving 84 km/h over limitA woman was charged with stunt driving in LaSalle after speeding more than 80 km/h over the limit.
-
Calgary and District Labour Council hosts Labour Day drive to benefit local food banksThe Calgary and District Labour Council, which represents 44,000 union members in the public and private sectors, says it encouraged its membership to donate food and money.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one game suspension for head-butting Bombers QBSaskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-