Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the Glebe

Ottawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.

Firefighters were called to a home on Powell Avenue between Bank Street and Lyon Street South just after 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Photos from the scene show damage to the back of the home.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, the blaze broke out on the third storey of the home and spread into the attic and roof.

The fire was under control at 2:07 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, but the Red Cross and Salvation Army have been called in to help the residents affected by the fire.

An investigation into what caused the blaze is underway.

Working Fire in the 0-100 block of Powell AV between Bank ST and Lyon ST S. @OttFire #ottnews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/WMyvlibq1S