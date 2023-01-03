Ottawa firefighters douse forklift fire in PepsiCo building

Ottawa firefighters contained a fire to a forklift at a warehouse east of downtown Tuesday morning.

An employee at the building on Belfast Road near Trainyards Drive and St. Laurent Boulevard called 911 just before 8:20 a.m. saying the forklift had caught fire. A local councillor said the fire happened at the Pepsi Cola building.

Staff safely evacuated the building. Firefighters doused the flames before the fire could spread to the structure. It was under control just after 8:45 a.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters needed to use several high-pressure fans to ventilate the smoke out of the building, including using the other forklifts inside the warehouse to raise them up high.

It took about 90 minutes to ventilate the building.

No one was injured.

For the second time in less than a day, @OttFire Firefighters responded to a vehicle on �� inside a commercial structure. Both times a quick response, combined with a fast attack, resulted in the �� being contained to the vehicle & no spread or damage to the structure. #OttNews https://t.co/fn8gbfG5aI pic.twitter.com/a4PTCUJ7S9