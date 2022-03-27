Ottawa firefighters douse rooftop hot tub fire

Ottawa firefighters say a hot tub on the roof of a condo building sparked a fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Douglas Avenue between Beechwood and Putman avenues just after 1 p.m. on numerous 911 calls reporting smoke from the roof.

Firefighters found a hot tub on fire and cut the power before extinguishing the flames. They used a chainsaw to cut the hot tub open to extinguish hot spots in the hot tub.

The fire was under control by 1:40 p.m. and did not spread to the rest of the building.

No one was hurt.

The fire was under control at 13:39. Firefighters searched the entire structure & there are no reported injuries. Due to a quick response, combined with a fast attack, the fire was contained to the hot tub. #OttNews ��@OFSFirePhoto pic.twitter.com/cOqaK6P5BD