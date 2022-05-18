Ottawa firefighters extinguish literal dumpster fire

Ottawa firefighters quickly put out a dumpster fire in the west end Wednesday morning that caused a plume of thick black smoke visible from the surrounding area.

The trailer full of foam insulation caught fire in the laneway of a home under construction on Compton Avenue, near Carlingwood Shopping Centre. The call came in just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it caused significant damage to the home. A small amount of vinyl siding was damaged.

Some live hydro wires were burnt and caused a hazard for firefighters, officials said. The wires separated and were sparking around the scene.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

@OttFire Firefighters arrived at 10:03, 4 minutes after receiving the call, & due to the quick response they were able to extinguish the fire before it caused significant damage to the home. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/eaSq2BIopr