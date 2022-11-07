iHeartRadio

Ottawa firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire in west end


Ottawa firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a west end commercial building early Monday morning. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in the city's west end overnight.

The fire at the three-storey building on Carling Avenue near Merivale Road broke out on the second floor. Firefighters declared a second alarm a few minutes after they arrived.

The fire was under control by just after 4:10 a.m.

The building was unoccupied and no one was injured.

12