Ottawa firefighters free 'Big Momma' the turtle from aquarium ornament
Ottawa firefighters are experts in freeing people trapped in homes and vehicles for a variety of reasons, but it’s not every day they have to rescue a turtle.
The Ottawa Fire Service shared a brief video on social media showing a dramatic rescue of a turtle named "Big Momma" over the weekend, who was trapped in an aquarium ornament.
Firefighters were called to the Westboro Animal Hospital on Saturday to lend their expertise to the extrication effort. Big Momma was stuck in a decorative log. Her head was trapped and it had swollen to almost twice its normal size. Having gone limp, veterinarians were unsure if she was still alive.
Slow and steady, firefighters used a dremel to help free the trapped terrapin.
Fortunately, Big Momma was alive and is back home recovering. She is said to be "doing well" thanks to some fluids, pain medication and an anti-inflammatory.
Turtle Extrication��
Meet “Big Momma”��@OttFire Firefighters were called to the Westboro Animal Hospital on Saturday to help Dr.Laite after "Big Momma" got her head stuck in an aquarium ornament.�� 1/3 #OttNews pic.twitter.com/HlIuAMtMFc
