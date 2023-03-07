Ottawa firefighters free pedestrian trapped under vehicle in Orleans

Ottawa firefighters helped free a pedestrian who was trapped under a vehicle after being hit by a driver in Orléans Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on 10th Line Road south of Amiens Street at around 7:50 a.m.

A female pedestrian was trapped under a vehicle. Firefighters were able to get her out from under the car by 8 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics say she was taken to hospital in critical condition.