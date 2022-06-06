Ottawa firefighters knocking on doors to check for smoke, carbon monoxide alarms
Ottawa firefighters may be visiting your home this week.
They’ll be there to check to see if your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are in good working order.
“Ontario’s Fire Code requires that homes have a working smoke alarm on each floor and outside each sleeping area. Carbon monoxide alarms are also required outside sleeping areas if the home has an attached garage, a wood stove or a fuel-fired appliance,” the Ottawa Fire Service says.
Visits will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. on weekdays, and between 2 and 4 p.m. on weekends. Firefighters will be in uniform and residents are not obligated to provide them access to their home, the fire service says.
“This is a courtesy call only.”
The fire service regularly performed these visits prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first door-to-door “Wake Up” campaign since September 2019.
You can visit the city of Ottawa’s website for more information on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
