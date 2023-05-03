Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good Hope

Ottawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Shepherds of Good Hope on King Edward Avenue just before 5:15 p.m. because of a report of smoke on the second floor.

Firefighters found a fire in one of the rooms. It was extinguished in under 10 minutes and contained to the room.

There are no reported injuries.

At 17:13, we responded to the @sghottawa for reports of smoke on the 2nd flr. Upon arrival, a �� was discovered in a room on the 2nd flr & was quickly extinguished & brought under control at 17:24. Due to the quick response/fast attack the �� was contained to the room. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/TGx5K0nPfo