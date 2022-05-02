Ottawa firefighters quickly extinguish west-end blaze

Ottawa firefighters quickly got a house fire under control in the west end on Monday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6:45 a.m. at a home on Minnetonka Road, which is off Iris Street just southwest of the Queensway and Woodroffe Avenue.

Flames and smoke were coming from the roof when crews arrived. They got it under control by before 7:10 a.m.

No one was injured. Crews rescued a cat named Tilly who was reunited with her owner.

The cause is under investigation.

