Ottawa firefighters tackle pair of late night fires

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says two different fires that broke out overnight injured no one.

Firefighters were first called to a building on St. Patrick Street at around 10:24 p.m. Saturday. Flames and smoke could be seen from the second floor.

OFS says the fire was under control by 10:42 p.m.

Ottawa Fire quickly brought a Working Fire on St. Patrick ST near Dalhousie ST under control. Multiple calls received reporting a fire at the rear of a building. Fire was contained to a 2nd.floor apartment in a 14 unit building. No injuries reported. #ottnews #OttFire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/mjTBEAH1SX

The next fire was reported at 12:04 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters were called to a high-rise on Bronson Avenue due to a commercial alarm. Smoke was visible on the main floor and higher floors as well.

They found the fire in a garbage chute in the basement and had it under control by 12:30 a.m.