An Ottawa fitness community is making a difference for patients at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They decided to collect and donate items for elderly patients at the hospital, items needed now more than ever.

"A lot of elderly patients are in the hospital much longer with no visitors and they’re very isolated," says Sule Karsli, owner of Stronger Together Fitness.

When Karsli heard patients were in need of toiletries, she put the word out to her members.

"She reached out to a few of us for a simple thing; we need a drop off location," says fitness member Rocco Caminiti. "I just labeled one of my recycle bins, Civic Hospital drop-off and posted it on Facebook."

Postings on social media went viral, and her fitness group started showing up with donations by the bucket-full.

"We got a list of products and sure enough my fitness group showed up in droves. We had deliveries of toothpaste, soap, shampoo. Enough for a life’s supply for several individuals," says Karsli.

Her members say they could not be happier to be part of this great cause.

"It’s great to be part of such a wonderful fitness community, and with Sule in the lead with her great big heart, it feels great to give back to the community," says Diena Jay.

"People are going through a really difficult time so if we can help each other out it just brings a little positivity to somebody’s life. It’s totally worth it," says Steph McLeod.

They dropped off the donations to the Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital.

"It’s amazing," says Nurse Ainsley Kinch, who helped accept the donations. "Our patients are really going to appreciate it. Thank you so much."

"Just doing one small thing for somebody else, might be just what you need yourself to lift you up," says Karsli.