Food donations to the Ottawa Food Bank are so low they had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts

The Ottawa Food Bank says the amount of food donations it has received in recent weeks has been so low that it has had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts. There simply isn't enough food to sort.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the food bank said the lack of donations is related to the high cost of food.

Our apologies to the volunteers who had their food sorting shift cancelled.



We sadly have not received enough donated food in recent weeks to be sorted.



We recognize this as a sign that high food prices are understandably impacting donor habits.#OttNews #OttawasBestVolunteers pic.twitter.com/W4tXrLyEjr

Ottawa Food Bank CEO Rachael Wilson said the lack of donations meant about half of their volunteer sorting shifts had to be cancelled.

"Most of our shelves are pretty empty, so we're spending so much money in order to make sure there's enough food in the community," Wilson tells CTV News Ottawa.

Grocery prices were up 8.5 per cent in July compared to the previous year, a slight slowing from June's year-over-year jump of 9.1 per cent. Experts have said there are numerous causes for the rising cost of food, from the decline in the Canadian dollar to extreme weather and climate change.

Wilson says everyone is feeling a pinch.

"One hundred dollars does not get you very much food anymore and we know it's hard for families to pick up a little bit more for the Ottawa Food Bank and put it into a red cage," she said. "This really means that we have to spend more money every month to make sure there's enough food in the community."

Wilson said the Ottawa Food Bank spent $900,000 last month alone to stock up. Some bins of donations are expected this week, but Wilson says food donations have dried up over the summer.

"We really hope people will step up again. We know that Ottawa has been incredibly generous during the pandemic and for years now," Wilson said. "We rely heavily on donations for our work, so we're really hopeful that families will be able to find a little bit extra to make a gift of cash or of food to the Ottawa Food Bank to ensure families have access to the food that they desperately need."

You can make a cash donation on the Ottawa Food Bank's website. Food can be dropped off at several locations around the city. Wilson also told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" that while there isn't an immediate need for people at the warehouse, the Ottawa Food Bank's farm needs volunteers.

Increasing demand in Ottawa has affected more than just the Ottawa Food Bank. The Caldwell Family Centre said it was in desperate need of donations to keep its services afloat after moving out of its former location into a temporary location.

The Ottawa Food Bank made headlines recently when a Microsoft article referenced it as a tourist attraction, urging visitors to "consider going into it on an empty stomach." Microsoft removed the article and blamed the reference to the food bank on "human error" and not AI.

Wilson said the Ottawa Food Bank has become a popular search term.

"Food insecurity is higher than we've ever seen before - and if this blunder helps to highlight that and bring support to the issue, then perhaps there is a silver lining," she said in a statement about the article.