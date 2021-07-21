Ottawa free of COVID-19 outbreaks Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 outbreaks Wednesday and zero COVID-19 patients in hospital for a seventh straight day.

Since the first COVID-19 outbreak was declared in Ottawa on March 20, 2020, there have been 663 outbreaks declared at long-term care homes, retirement homes, health-care settings, congregate living, schools daycares, and businesses. Of the 593 residents who've died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa, 430 acquired their case in an outbreak.

OPH reported Wednesday that seven more people in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19. The overall average testing rate is up a tenth of a percent to 0.2 per cent for the week of July 14 to 20.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,752 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Across the province, health officials reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 and said four more Ontarians have died due to the virus. Another 151 cases are now considered resolved. The province reported five new cases in Ottawa Wednesday. Figures from OPH and Public Health Ontario often differ because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in any other eastern Ontario public health unit. One case was removed from the total from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit's total.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa climbed by one, but remains at a first-wave low. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is above 2 again, but that is still five times lower than where it was four weeks ago.

The reproduction number, which estimates how quickly the virus is spreading in the community, jumped above 1 Wednesday; however, it has been fluctuating significantly in recent days. Ottawa Public Health tells CTV News Ottawa part of the reason is that low case counts make it harder to calculate and estimate how many additional infections could come from confirmed cases.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 13 to July 19): 2.3 (up from 1.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 14 to July 20): 0.2 per cent (up from 0.1 per cent July 12-18)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.13 (up from 0.90)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 24 on Tuesday.

Six more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,134.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses for a sixth straight day.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 763,261 (+3,009)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 613,224 (+24,535)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 66 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,229,842 (unchanged)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,816 (+2)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 34

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 39 (+7)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 49 per cent (-5%)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,099 (+6)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,299 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,571 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two cases removed from total (6,231 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,240 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,647 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,961 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,095 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION