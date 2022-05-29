Ottawa gas prices jump above $2 a litre
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa motorists are once again paying more than $2 a litre for gasoline.
Gas prices jumped four cents a litre overnight to 202.9 cents a litre at most stations across Ottawa on Sunday.
Prices at the pumps hit $2.09 a litre back on May 18, before dropping below $2 leading into the May long weekend.
According to ottawagasprices.com, gas prices were $1.25 in May 2021 and $0.88 a litre back on May 29, 2020.
-
Saskatoon police ask for help finding 13-year-old boy missing for almost a weekSaskatoon police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.
-
Three CP Rail cars derail near yard in SaskatoonSeveral train cars derailed near the CP Rail Yard south of College Drive on Sunday.
-
Experts weigh in as feds promise changes to Canadian gun lawsThe federal government believes the time for increased measures on stopping gun violence is now, promising changes in the coming days.
-
Halal Food Tour makes stop in LondonSunday night was the last night of the Halal Food Tour’s stopover in London
-
RCMP investigating Highway 16 sudden death at Jennifer Heil overpassMounties continue to investigate a Saturday sudden death on Highway 16 west of Edmonton.
-
Signing bonuses, flexibility, culture: B.C. businesses offering incentives for new employeesFrom offering several thousand dollars to flexible hours to a focus on workplace culture, B.C. employers are increasingly finding ways to stand out to job-seekers.
-
Growing the game: All-girl clinic introduces baseball to new playersAn all-girls baseball clinic was held in northwest Calgary to help introduce the sport and build new skills.
-
Western Conference final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teamsThe headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon.
-
Harbour Landing residents start petition against cell towerHarbour Landing residents are going door to door gathering names on a petition opposed to a planned cell phone tower behind their joint use schools.