Ottawa gas prices to drop for a second straight day

Ottawa motorists may want to wait one more day to fill up the gas tank, with prices set to drop for a second straight day.

Gas prices dropped 4 cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 145.9 cents a litre.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will drop another 5 cents a litre on Friday in Ottawa and across Ontario. Gas should be sellng for 140.9 cents a litre.

According to Ottawagasprices.com, the average price for gas in Ottawa was $1.34 a year ago, and $1.02 a litre in January 2021.

McTeague told CP24 earlier this week that gas prices will begin to rise later this month.

"Cold weather is going to put pressure on diesel, and natural gas, which in turn will put pressure on oil and ultimately on gas prices. And that could start to emerge by the second or third week of January," McTeague said.

With files from CP24 web content writer Bryann Aguilar