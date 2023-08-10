Ottawa gas prices to hit highest level in 2023 on Friday

Gas prices in Ottawa will hit a 9-month high on Friday.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase 2 cents a litre at stations in Ottawa and across Ontario on Friday, to 172.9 cents a litre.

That would be the highest gas price in Ottawa in 2023, and the highest since last November.

McTeague says rising oil prices are to blame for the increase, adding this could signal a significant rise in fuel prices as we head into the fall.

Gas prices increased 4 cents a litre on Thursday morning. According to Ottawagasprices.com, gas was selling for $1.699 a litre at many stations on Thursday.

