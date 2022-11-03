Ottawa gas prices to increase 9 cents a litre over the next two days

It will cost you more to fill up the gas tank as you drive into the weekend.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase nine cents a litre in Ottawa and across southern Ontario over the next two days

Gas prices will jump four cents a litre on Friday to 172.9 cents a litre, and then increase another five cents a litre on Saturday to 177.9 cents a litre.

"Saturday should see prices moderate as markets panic over U.S. Fed's mission to crash the economy to stop inflation," McTeague said on Twitter.

McTeague tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that gasoline and diesel futures have increased dramatically this week.

Ottawa motorists saw gas prices increase 20 cents a litre over four days last week, before dropping five cents on Sunday and another six cents a litre on Wednesday.

According to ottawagasprices.com, motorists were paying $1.41 a litre for gas in Ottawa one year ago.

