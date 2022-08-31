Ottawa gets new safety feature in Uber vehicles

A new feature in Uber vehicles in Ottawa could help save a life.

It’s something that could have made Uber driver Rami Azzam’s close call five years ago easier, when a passenger passed out in the back seat of his car.

“I was freaking out. I had to get off the highway find a cruiser,” he said. “I found one at Tim Hortons, pulled over and asked for help.”

Azzam says it’s already a challenge focusing on driving and getting to the destination. An unexpected emergency on the open road makes it all the more difficult.

Accessing 9-1-1 is now a safety feature for those using Uber in Ottawa, the first in Canada to have this technology. The ride share company teamed up with Ottawa police using RapidSOS technology to pinpoint your exact location in case of emergency.

“Law enforcement uses cell phone towers to try to locate you and they can get you in a five mile radius,” said Uber safety communications manager Navideh Forghani.

During a trip, the safety toolkit will give both the rider and the Uber driver the option to call 9-1-1 through the app. When activated, dispatchers will automatically have information on the license plate, the pick up and drop off location and the ability to track your location when you need help.

“That’s critical info that can help police get to you faster in an emergency,” said Forghani, adding ride-sharing company hopes to expand the feature to the rest of the country.

In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service says it is ready to use technology whenever appropriate to ensure all steps are taken to respond to emergency calls.

Azzam has yet to use the new feature but welcomes the additional safety tool.

“The feature is long overdue,” he said. “I am curious to see how it goes.”