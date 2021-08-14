Ottawa girl with rare blood disorder in remission

An Ottawa girl with a rare disorder says she is now in remission.

Hillary McKibbin, 7, was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in 2019. It's a rare blood disorder that prevents her body from producing enough new blood cells.

She and her mom Kelly McKibbin have become tireless advocates for stem cell donations in the time since Hillary's diagnosis, hosting swabbing clinics before the pandemic and launching a campaign to encourage teenagers to participate in the process to earn community service hours toward their high school diplomas.

McKibbin said on Twitter Friday evening that, after battling her condition for two years, she was finally in remission.

"My blood is finally normal," she wrote. "I couldn’t have done it without Mom. This was our fight. Thanks for supporting us."

"My blood is finally normal," she wrote. "I couldn't have done it without Mom. This was our fight. Thanks for supporting us."

A second tweet on Saturday morning thanked everyone who followed McKibbin on her journey.

"To all who hoped & prayed for my blood levels to rise — it worked. You sent me right into remission! Today is the first day of the rest of my life. Thanks. I’ll cherish our friendships forever," McKibbin said.

"To all who hoped & prayed for my blood levels to rise — it worked. You sent me right into remission! Today is the first day of the rest of my life. Thanks. I'll cherish our friendships forever," McKibbin said.

In a blog post on her website, Kelly McKibbin said there is still a long road ahead.

"We have a virtual follow-up appointment with the hematology team at CHEO on Wednesday to discuss next steps. I hope they say it’s time to ring that remission bell. They may want her for additional testing. Her headaches persist — but I’m inclined to conclude they precede blood growth. Her shin pain used to always precede platelet growth," Kelly McKibbin wrote.

McKibbin vowed that she would continue to be an advocate for stem cell and blood donations through Canadian Blood Services

"I couldn’t wait until next week to share the news with all of you. Hillary’s victory over this rare disorder is a victory for all of us," Kelly McKibbin said.

"[F]or now, we have to stay focussed on her wellness. Remain vigilant. Get those numbers up a bit more and try to stay out of the hospital. She’s still in recovery and I’m not giving up now. This journey is not over."