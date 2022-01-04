Ottawa grandfather wins $1 million lottery prize
An Ottawa grandfather has been identified as the winner of a $1 million lottery prize in December.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) had announced that a $1 million Max Millions ticket was purchased in Ottawa for the Dec. 17, 2021 Lotto Max draw. In a press release Tuesday, OLG identified the winner as Craig Wheeler.
"I scanned my ticket using the Ticket Checker and then got my wife’s attention. She thought it was just an advertisement until the cashier told her several times that it was real," the 62-year-old said. "It also took my kids a full day to believe me!"
Wheeler says he plans to pay some bills, make some charitable donations and possibly buy a new car.
Kingston man wins $100,000
Also announced Tuesday was a $100,000 Encore win for a Kingston man.
OLG said Kevin Knapp won the prize on Dec. 3, 2021 by matching six of seven Encore numbers on a ticket.
The 53-year-old says he plans to save his winnings.
-
Police investigate theft of signed Sidney Crosby jersey, Barrie teen chargedPolice arrested a Barrie man accused of stealing a signed Sidney Crosby jersey.
-
FSIN optimistic following announcement of landmark federal child welfare settlementThe Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is optimistic following the federal government's unveiling of its $40-billion agreement in principle to compensate First Nations children and their families for the harm caused by an underfunded child welfare system.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
140M rapid tests, more pediatric COVID-19 doses coming this month, feds sayThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Here’s how COVID-19 rules differ in Ottawa and GatineauAuthorities in Quebec and Ontario have both instituted a fresh round of public health restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.