Ottawa has full complement of lifeguards for beaches, pools while NCC faces staffing shortage

The city of Ottawa expects to have a full complement of lifeguards for beaches, outdoor swimming pools and wading pools this summer, while the NCC warns a shortage of lifeguards may leave some beaches in Gatineau Park unsupervised at times.

Lifeguards are now on duty daily at Ottawa's three public beaches and the NCC's beaches in Gatineau Park.

The National Capital Commission warns lifeguards may not be on duty at all times due to a staffing shortage.

"Due to a shortage of lifeguards, some beaches may be unsupervised at certain times," the NCC said on Twitter.

In Ottawa, the city says all staff have been hired to supervise the three open beaches and the nine outdoor deep water swimming pools.

Forty-five lifeguards are required to supervise Mooney's Bay Beach, Britannia Beach and Petrie Island Beach, while 120 lifeguards and support staff will be hired to supervise the nine outdoor deep water swimming pools.

"All the required staff have been hired to support the outdoor pool program," said Dan Chenier, general manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services.

"All the required staff have been hired to support the beach operations but the City is still accepting applications since opportunities become available throughout the season for replacements, resignations and to accommodate peak periods."

WADING POOLS

The city of Ottawa is looking to hire an additional 30 staff members for wading pools this summer.

Approximately 300 wading pool attendants will be hired to supervise the 53 wading pools across the city of Ottawa.

"Wading pools open in a phased approach over the next three weeks and its expected that a full staffing complement will be in place by the time the last cohort of pools open on June 30," said Chenier.

Wading pools will open on June 21, June 25, June 26 and June 30.

According to a post from Coun. Cathy Curry's office, wading pool attendants must be 15 years of age and older and have standard first aid. It is recommended you have Bronze Cross or National Lifeguard. You can email seasonalhiring@ottawa.ca for details