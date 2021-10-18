Ottawa hits major COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Ottawa has surpassed a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

Ottawa Public Health said on Monday that 90 per cent of residents who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines have received at least one dose.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches has regularly said the city is aiming for 90 per cent coverage among the eligible population in order to limit transmission of the deadly virus.

To date, nearly 827,000 people in Ottawa have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The push continues to get second doses into the remaining five per cent of individuals with at least one shot. So far, 85 per cent of residents born in or before 2009 are fully vaccinated.

Another 41 residents of Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, Ottawa has seen 30,527 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. One new COVID-19 death was reported in Ottawa on Monday, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 602.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19. Two more Ontarians have died from the disease and 423 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario confirmed 13 additional cases of COVID-19 around the region, including eight in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and four in Renfrew County. One case in Kingston was removed from the province's total for the region.

Public Health Ontario added 36 new COVID-19 cases to its total for Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 10 to Oct. 16): 17.8 (down from 19.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 11 to Oct. 17): 1.8 per cent (down from 1.9 per cent Oct. 8-14)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 373 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, 265 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown and 108 are in fully vaccinated people.

Data on vaccination rates for COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals is unavailable on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 826,780 (+1,193)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 787,531 (+2,538)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent (+1%)

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted a video celebrating the milestone of reaching 90 per cent coverage for first doses among eligible residents.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 263 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 258 active cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 35 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,662.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, up from five on Sunday.

There are four people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 4 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 12 new cases (2,806 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (4,044 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (6,852 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (4,687 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,016 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,506 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One case removed from total (2,068 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,139 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (874 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 767

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,070

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 107

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (five elementary schools, two secondary school and one child care centres)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Chapman Mills elementary school (Oct. 12)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12)

Fielding Drive Public School (Oct. 13)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15) NEW

École élémentaire publique Mamawi - Ottawa Ouest (Oct. 17) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: