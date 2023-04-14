Ottawa home prices expected to rise by the end of the year

Buyers returning to the market are expected to help boost home sales in Ottawa by the end of the year.

However, a new report warns the lack of supply, sellers "holding on to their home in hopes that supply will increase" and a potential strike by public servants could affect market activity over the next few months.

The Royal LePage house price survey predicts the aggregate home price in Ottawa will rise by 2 per cent to $734,298 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average price of a new home in Ottawa fell 10 per cent year-over-year in the first quarter to $725,700.

Royal LePage says the lack of supply could be a problem for buyers looking for a new home in Ottawa this year.

"Real estate in Ottawa was quieter than normal in the first quarter but is tracking toward pre-pandemic levels as buyers return to the market," John Rogan of Royal LePage Performance Realty said in a statement.

"Still, inventory challenges could be a problem for buyers. The lack of supply will continue to put pressure on prices, and we're already starting to see multiple offers again on well-priced properties. It's simple low-supply, high-demand math."

Rogan says sellers expecting 2022 prices this year may need to re-evaluate their goals.

"Sellers remain in a 'wait and see' pattern, holding on to their homes in hopes that supply will increase, or leaving properties on the market at unrealistic price points," Rogan said.

"With enough buyer pressure, Ottawa's real estate market should perform at typical levels this year, provided interest rates remain stable or increase only slightly from their current position."

Rogan notes public servants have a strong influence that could impact market activity, as PSAC members threaten strike action.

Royal LePage expects the average price of a new home to increase 4.5 per cent in Canada to $791,170 in the fourth quarter of 2023.