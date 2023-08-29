Ottawa home to one of six new Professional Women's Hockey League teams

Ottawa will soon be home to a professional women's hockey team.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled its inaugural season and its original six teams Tuesday.

The league will operate in six NHL cities: Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and New York City. The puck should drop on the inaugrual season in January.

"Rosters for the inaugural season will begin forming during an initial free agency period commencing Sept. 1, with the majority of the league’s founding players to be selected during the 2023 PWHL Draft on Sept. 18," the league said in a news release.

"This is what we wanted and something a long time coming," said professional hockey player Jamie Lee Rattray.

The Kanata-born forward was a member of the gold medal-winning Canadian team at the Winter Games in Beijing in 2022.

"As a player, it's really exciting. Who knows what's going to happen? It's going to be a whirlwind not knowing what city you're going to end up in, what team, but all in all, I'm just really proud of this group of women."

Pro hockey player Rebecca Leslie is hoping to be drafted for the inaugural season.

"I would definitely love to be drafted. I think a lot of us have been training our whole lives to play professionally like our male counterparts. It's a really exciting time for women's hockey," she said.

U.S. businessman Mark Walter and his wife Kimbra are backing the league financially. Walter is part owner of the L.A. Dodgers and co-owner of Chelsea FC.

The league's board of directors includes sports icon Billie Jean King, sports executive Ilana Kloss, Dodgers President Stan Kasten, and Dodgers Senior Vice President of Business Strategy Royce Cohen. Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford is the league's senior vice-president of hockey operations.

Kasten said in a news conference that there is a lot of enthusiasm for the team in Ottawa.

"Ottawa's a great city and, of course, it's a great hockey city. There's a lot of interest not just in hockey but in women's hockey in that city. The building availability was there for us and I will say of all the markets, they might have been as enthusiastic as any in wanting us to be there," he said. "It's also an NHL city, it's the capital of the country, I don't need to sell Ottawa. It sells itself."

The 2023-24 season will feature 24 regular season games per team. Future seasons will have 32 games and start in November.

Each team will be limited to 20 standard player agreements ahead of training camp in November. Six players on each team will be signed to three-year deals at a minimum of $80,000 USD (approx. $108,600 CAD) per year.

Team names and arenas have not yet been announced. The league says it in the final stages of securing general managers for each of the six teams. The league expects to announce its GMs later this week. Kasten told reporters Tuesday that there are no plans to sell teams to individuals in their respective markets at this time.

For Rattray, a chance to play in the nation's capital is a dream, but this new platform for elite female athletes is what matters most.

"Our sport is in such good hands and I'm excited for people to see the product on the ice," said Rattray.

-With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez and The Canadian Press.