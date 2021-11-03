Ottawa Hospital, CHEO prepare to administer third doses to health care staff

The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO will open a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic to provide booster shots to health-care workers and eligible family members, with the booking system opening for staff in the coming days.

The Ontario government has announced that certain groups can start booking appointments to receive a third dose starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. The eligible groups include:

Residents over the age of 70

Health care workers, and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings

Individuals who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen

First Nation, Inuit, and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members

In a statement, the Ottawa Hospital and CHEO said they are pleased third doses will be available to health care workers.

"Evidence shows that vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19," said the hospitals in a statement.

In the coming days, the Ottawa Hospital and CHEO will launch a booking system for the following groups to receive the third dose at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic run by the hospitals.