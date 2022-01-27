Ottawa Hospital has 15,000 procedures in the surgical backlog

The Ottawa Hospital is working with the Ontario government to finalize plans to resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were postponed earlier this month.

As part of new regulations released on Thursday afternoon, the Ontario government said that it will be taking a "phased approach" to resuming some surgeries starting on Monday. The health services were postponed earlier this month to help preserve hospital capacity during rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

The province says the initial phase will allow for the resumption of previously postponed procedures in the following areas:

Paediatrics

Diagnostic services

Cancer screening

Some ambulatory clinics

Private hospitals

Independent health facilities

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Hospital said it was working with the province to work out the details on resuming procedures.

The Ottawa Hospital announced on Jan. 3 that it would need to postpone non-urgent surgeries, procedures and ambulatory care activity to ensure that it can continue providing "urgent and emergent care" to those in need. The move was in line with the government's directive to pause all non-urgent surgeries.

There are 15,000 procedures in the surgical backlog at the Ottawa Hospital.