Ottawa Hospital limiting visitors as COVID-19 cases surge

The Ottawa Hospital is moving to limit visitors because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Starting today, the Ottawa Hospital will move to intermediate visitor restrictions, meaning that only one fully vaccinated visitor per patient can visit the hospital for up to one scheduled hour per day.

Two individuals can be identified as a visitor per patient, the hospital says, but only one can visit per day. Visitors must maintain physical distance, wear medical-grade masks at all times, avoid eating and drinking, and limit their presence to the bedside.

"Fully vaccinated is defined as having at least two doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine, with the last dose at least 14 days ago," a statement from the Ottawa Hospital said.

The Hospital's Essential Care Partner Program remains unchanged.

"We understand that this can be difficult news for those with loved ones in the hospital, especially over the holidays. Changing visitor restrictions now allows us to protect everyone in the hospital, including patients with compromised immune systems, while balancing the importance of patients having visitors with them," the hospital says.

