Ottawa Hospital locked down following bomb threat

The Ottawa Hospital has locked down its Civic and General campuses following a bomb threat.

In a letter to employees, Ottawa Hospital President and CEO Cameron Love says the hospital received a bomb threat at the General Campus before noon Saturday.

“As a result of this, we have made the decision to fully secure/lockdown the campuses until the situation downtown is stabilized,” Love said, adding that the hospital takes all threats extremely seriously and police were called right away.

"We followed our standard procedures for these situations and both the General and Civic Campuses had a full sweep-inspection,” he said. “The situation is now resolved and there is no further cause for concern."

Police tell CTV News Ottawa officers responded to a call for a suspicious incident in the 500 block of Smyth Road at approximately 10 a.m.

"The incident is under investigation and no further details are available at this time," police said.

