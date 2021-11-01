Ottawa Hospital places 186 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy

The Ottawa Hospital has placed 186 employees on unpaid leave who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The deadline for hospital employees to be fully vaccinated was Sunday at midnight, unless they had an approved medical or human rights exemption.

A hospital spokesperson said Monday that 186 employees were deemed non-compliant with the policy. The employees are full-time, part-time and casual, from a variety of roles throughout the hospital.

“Hospitals have a moral obligation to lead by setting the highest vaccination standard possible,” spokesperson Michaela Schreiter said. “Those who become fully vaccinated will be welcomed back.”

The hospital notes that more than 99 per cent of its staff, physicians and residents are fully vaccinated.

The hospital sent a letter to 318 staff in mid-October reminding them of the vaccination policy. Of those, 129 had received one dose of the vaccine at the time.

Employees placed on leave were required to return all hospital property by Sunday at midnight, including employee ID cards and keys.