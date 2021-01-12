The Ottawa Hospital says it will resume its COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, after pausing it late last week due to a dwindling supply of doses.

In a statement, the Ottawa Hospital says staff have received and administered 16,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Ottawa to date, which includes inoculations given at the hospital clinic and at long-term care homes by Ottawa Public Health.

"The Ottawa Hospital is currently awaiting the next shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, which should arrive in the next day or two," the statement says. "As soon as that shipment arrives, we will provide doses to Ottawa Public Health to resume vaccinations in long-term care homes, and provide second doses to those who need them, to ensure everyone in need of a second dose receives it within the 21-to-28-day window. The vaccination clinic is set to resume full operation on Friday."

Last week, the Ottawa Hospital said some pre-booked appointments for health-care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine would need to be cancelled because the hospital was running out of the vaccine.

"Those individuals will be contacted with a new appointment time to ensure they receive their second dose within the timeframe outlined," the hospital had said.

The Ottawa Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Ontario government, which gets shipments from the federal government.

As of Jan. 7, Ontario had received 196,025 does of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Health Canada.