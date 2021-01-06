Ten-thousand people have now received the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa.

Three weeks after the first vaccine was administered in the capital, the Ottawa Hospital announced the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Civic Campus officially vaccinated 10,000 individuals in the community.

"This is an important step in our fight against COVID-19," said the hospital on Twitter.

Personal support worker Jo-Anne Miner was the first person to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa on Dec. 15.

Earlier this week, the city of Ottawa said it expected to receive 160,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at the end of March. That would be enough to vaccinate 80,000 people.

The memo from emergency services head Anthony Di Monte and medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said 680,000 Ottawa residents could be immunized by the beginning of July.

The Ottawa Hospital told CTV News Ottawa on Monday that it had received more than 12,000 vaccine doses as of Dec. 31.