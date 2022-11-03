Ottawa Humane Society appoints new president

The Ottawa Humane Society is staying within the organization for its next president and CEO.

Sharon Miko has been appointed the new president and CEO of the humane society, succeeding Bruce Roney following his retirement.

Miko is the current director of operations for the Ottawa Humane Society, and has been an employee with the organization since 2003.

"I'm very excited to take this next step in my career," Miko said.

"And to continue the organization's work in creating a more humane and compassionate community for all animals."

The Ottawa Humane Society's Board of Directors appointed a search committee and recruited a hiring firm to assist in conducting a country-wide search for the new president and CEO.

“In the end, we found that the best candidate for the job was already within the organization," OHS Board of Directors chair Travis Webb said.

Earlier this year, Roney announced he was retiring after more than 20 years as the head of the organization.