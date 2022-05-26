Ottawa Humane Society facing $15,000 in costs associated with storm damage

The Ottawa Humane Society is appealing for donations to help cover an estimated $15,000 in costs associated with storm damage, as it spends a sixth day without electricity.

The humane society on Hunt Club Road has been without power since the storm hit last Saturday with wind gusts of up to 190 km/h, and is facing costs for fuel for backup generators and repairs to the building and property.

Generators are keeping the lights on in the critical care unit, powering machines for monitoring vitals, and providing oxygen for animals in need of surgery.

"It's a hefty cost, but it is an absolute necessity," said Lori Marcantonio, director of development at the Ottawa Humane Society.

"The generator makes it possible to avoid gaps in providing life-saving care for Ottawa's animals during emergencies like this."

You can make a donation on the Ottawa Humane Society's website.

The Ottawa Humane Society's adoption centre remains closed, but is now scheduling new adoption appointments. Anyone interested in making an appointment should call 613-725-3166 ext. 258.

Most other programs and services are cancelled until Monday.