Ottawa Humane Society warning pet owners of dangers of cold temperatures

The Ottawa Humane Society is warning pet owners of the dangers this week's cold temperatures pose to their pets, with temperatures set to drop to -16C to -20C this week.

Freezing temperatures put cats allowed to roam outdoors at risk, the humane society said in a media release on Tuesday.

OHS encourages people to take action whenever they find a stray cat by calling 613-725-3166 ext. 221 to make sure it can return home safely. If a cat is in danger, people can call Ottawa Bylaw Services at 3-1-1.

Meanwhile, dog owners are urged to limit the time dogs spend outside, read the release.

OHS recommends to take dogs for shorter, more frequent walks, and consider a sweater or coat for the dog, wipe the dog's paws to remove salt and sand after the walk, monitor outdoor water bowls to ensure the water hasn't frozen and avoid leaving pets in a cold car.

People are also asked to pay close attention to animals hiding in cars to keep warm.

"Bang on the hood a couple times to scare away cats and wildlife," read the release.

An insulated doghouse built from weather-proof material and facing away from prevailing winds is mandatory by law for dogs who live outside.

"The shelter must be elevated from the ground with a door flap and bedding," added OHS.