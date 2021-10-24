Ottawa ICUs free of COVID-19 on Sunday

Ottawa Public Health said Sunday that local ICUs are free of any patients with COVID-19. Twenty-six more people in the city have tested positive.

To date, OPH has recorded 30,694 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Sunday. Since March 2020, 602 residents of Ottawa have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The number of known active cases ticked up slightly on Sunday but hospitalizations are down.

The seven-day average for new cases in Ottawa is 29.2 cases per day. That's up from 26.6 cases per day one week ago, but down from an average of 54.4 four weeks ago.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario added 370 new infections. One more Ontarian has died due to COVID-19 and 480 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Fifteen cases were reported among the health units surrounding Ottawa, including seven in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, two in Hastings Prince Edward, five in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario added 23 new cases of COVID-19 to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 15 to Oct. 21): 19.9 (down from 20.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 15 to Oct. 21): 1.8 per cent (up from 1.7 per cent Oct. 13 to Oct. 19)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Out of Ontario's 370 new cases, 247 are in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. There are 123 cases in fully vaccinated cases.

Vaccination data for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Ontario are not available on Sundays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 828,601

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 791,096

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 242 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 239 on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 23 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,850

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from nine on Saturday.

There are no patients with active COVID-19 in Ottawa ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 3

80-89: 1

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (2,849 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (4,080 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,873 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,718 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (4,032 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,519 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,070 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,142 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (875 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 800

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,373

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

St. Monica Elementary School (Oct. 17)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

Berrigan Elementary School (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: