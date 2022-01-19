This will be Ottawa’s new area code starting in March

Move over 613 and 343: Ottawa is getting a new area code.

The Telecommunications Alliance announced the new 753 area code will be introduced in the regions currently served by area codes 343 and 613 starting March 26.

Once the new area code is introduced, Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one beginning with 753.

"Numbers with the new area code will only be assigned once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes," the Telecommunications Alliance said in a news release.

The 613 area code was introduced in 1947. In response to demand for telephone numbers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, the 343 area code was added in 2010.

The introduction of the new area code is the result of decisions by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, and is intended to meet the continuously growing demand for new telephone numbers.

Canada's major telecommunications service providers joined forces to create the Telecommunications Alliance, informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas.