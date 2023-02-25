Ottawa issues $2 million worth of fines for violating winter weather parking bans this winter

Ottawa motorists have been buried in snow and parking tickets while parking on city streets during heavy snowfall events.

Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa show Bylaw Services officers have issued 20,348 tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban so far this winter.

The city of Ottawa may issue a winter weather parking ban when Environment Canada forecasts at least seven centimetres of snow, allowing crews an easier path to clear snow from roads and sidewalks.

During the parking ban, only vehicles with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets. Vehicles violating the winter weather parking ban may receive a $125 ticket, with an early payment option of $105.

Ottawa has received 256.5 cm of snow so far this winter, with the city of Ottawa issuing six winter weather parking bans during heavy snowfall events.

A daytime winter weather parking ban was issued on Thursday, with no parking permitted on city streets between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Ottawa Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa officers issued 3,863 tickets on Thursday for violating the parking ban.

Here is a look at the tickets issued during the winter weather parking bans this winter:

Dec. 16-17 – 3,313 tickets

Dec. 23-24 – 4,045 tickets

Jan. 13 – 2,578 tickets

Jan. 26 – 3,448 tickets

Jan. 29 – 3,101 tickets

Feb. 23 – 3,863 tickets

Bylaw Services officers have issued 20,348 tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban this winter. Assuming every motorist paid the early payment fine of $105, the 20,348 tickets have resulted in $2.1 million worth of fines for drivers.

Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 8,364 tickets for violations during the four winter weather parking bans in the winter of 2021-22. A total of 22,042 tickets were issued during the six winter weather parking bans over the winter of 2020-21.