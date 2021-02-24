The City of Ottawa has issued a winter weather parking ban for Thursday as heavy wet snow falls in the capital.

As of 5 p.m., Environment Canada reported 7 centimetres of snow had fallen at the Ottawa Airport.

Environment Canada is calling for another 2-4 centimetres of snow to fall Wednesday evening before ending near midnight.

The city says due to weather conditions, the winter weather parking ban will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday across Ottawa.

During a winter weather parking ban, parking is prohibited on city streets so snow plow crews can plow roads easily and effectively.

Vehicles parked on the street during a ban may be ticketed and towed.

During the winter weather parking ban on Feb. 16, Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 2,777 tickets for on-street parking violations. The fine is $125, with an early payment option of $105.

SNOWY EVENING

The Environment Canada forecast calls for snow to end near midnight then cloudy with a chance of flurries. Another 2-4 centimetres of snow is expected. The low will be minus 4C.

Thursday will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. It will be clearing late in the morning. High minus 3.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Above seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

SNOWY WEATHER IN RENFREW COUNTY

A winter weather travel advisory remained in effect for parts of the Ottawa Valley Wednesday evening, including the Barry's Bay and Killaloe areas and the Petawawa, Pembroke, and Cobden areas.

Environment Canada says an additional 2-4 centimetres of snow is expected this evening.

Environment Canada says the following highways could be affected by heavy snow Wednesday evening: