The City of Ottawa issued a winter weather parking ban ahead of the first winter storm of 2021.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to fall tonight and Saturday morning.

The city says a winter weather parking ban will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 2.

"This winter weather parking ban is in place to allow our teams to clear the roads to keep them safe for all residents," the city said in a statement on its website. "When there are no cars on the road, our machines are able to clear roadways closer to the curb keeping roads open and wider. We are more efficient and effective in their operations with resident support."

Only vehicles with on-street parking permits will be allowed to park on city streets between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

"The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight with snow expected to end by noon tomorrow. As such, we will be doing a residential snow plow run and we are calling a winter weather parking ban," the city said.

Parking is available during the winter weather parking ban at four OC Transpo park and rides:

Riverview (at Earl Armstrong)

Innovation (at Innovation Drive)

Chapel Hill

Nepean Woods (at Strandherd Drive)

Other temporary parking locations include Kanata Recreation Centre on Charlie Rogers Place, Ben Franklin Place, Minto Recreation Centre on Cambrian Road, Ray Friel Recreation Centre and Tom Brown Arena on Bayview Road.

