Ottawa police investigators are concerned there may be other victims after a Judo coach was charged with sexual offences involving a young girl.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation in January into alleged incidents that occurred between February 2020 and December 2020.

Police say the victim was 13 years old at the time of the first offence. Investigators allege the suspect was the victim's Judo coach.

Marcello De Almeida, 41, of Ottawa is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person and two counts of sexual interference.

Police say the accused is also known as Marcello Almeida.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.