Ottawa Liberal candidate asks people to 'remain respectful' after signs vandalized

An Ottawa Liberal candidate is asking people to be respectful during the provincial election campaign after her campaign signs were vandalized this weekend.

Ottawa Vanier Liberal candidate Lucille Collard shared pictures on Twitter of her campaign signs defaced.

"I was having a great Mother's Day spending time with my family. That is until I saw several of my campaign signs vandalized," Collard said on Twitter.

"We can disagree, but we must remain respectful."

Collard said five signs were replaced, "because of the acts of a few vandals."

Vandalized campaign signs are nothing new during election campaigns in Ottawa.

During last summer's federal election campaign, Liberal and Conservative candidates in Ottawa reported vandalized campaign signs.

Ottawa police say tampering with an election sign is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada.

