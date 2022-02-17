Ottawa long-term care home worker fired after resident abused

The city of Ottawa says an employee is no longer employed at Carleton Lodge long-term care home after an alleged incident of physical abuse involving a resident.

In a memo to council, community and social services general manager Donna Gray says in December, an employee reported an incident of "physical abuse" involving a staff member and a resident.

Gray adds as soon as the incident came to light, the employee was removed from the home, and the resident's family, Ottawa Police Service and the Ministry of Long-Term Care were notified.

"We are deeply troubled by this incident. We do not tolerate any form of abuse of neglect in our homes," Gray said.

"Staff at the home are fully cooperating with the police to support a thorough and complete investigation."

Gray says the resident suffered a minor injury.

"The resident has since recovered from the incident, and the management team in the home have continued to assess and support the resident and provide regular updates to the resident’s family," Gray said.

Gray adds an update will be provided to residents, families and staff following the outcome of the investigation.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has reached out to the Ottawa Police Service for more information.