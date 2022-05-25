Ottawa LRT public inquiry holding first of two public meetings

The public inquiry into Ottawa's light rail transit system officially gets underway this evening, with a chance for the public to weigh in on issues with the $2 billion system during its first two years of operation.

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission is holding public meetings tonight and on Thursday at the Shaw Centre.

"The public meetings are important to gather feedback from members of the public and to hear the voices and views of the community," the inquiry's website says.

Public hearings will be held at the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Law from June 13 to July 8. A list of witnesses schedule to testify will be released at a later date.

The Ontario government called a public inquiry into Ottawa's troubled light rail transit system in November 2021, following the second derailment in six weeks along the Confederation Line. The derailment on Sept. 19 shutdown the LRT system for nearly two months.

The inquiry, led by the honourable Justice William Hourigan, has a mandate to investigate the commercial and technical circumstances that led to Stage 1 breakdowns and derailments. The inquiry will look at the decisions and actions that were taken in determining the procurement approach the city selected for Stage 1, the selection of Rideau Transit Group to build the system and the awarding of the contract.

The commission must deliver its final report, including any recommendations, to the Minister of Transportation on or before Aug. 31. An extension is also possible until the end of November.

You can watch the public meetings on the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission website.