Ottawa LRT service returns to normal after loose wire

Normal service on Ottawa's LRT system resumed Wednesday morning after a problem Tuesday night led to disruptions.

The problem happened when one of the wires that make up the overhead system that powers the train became loose near Rideau station on Tuesday, according to OC Transpo.

Crews repaired the problem overnight and the Confederation Line was operating at full service Wednesday morning, OC Transpo said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Line 1 service between Blair and Hurdman stations shut down at 10 p.m., with replacement bus service running instead. Before that, only westbound platforms were in use at Parliament and Rideau stations.

This is the third problem in a two-month span with the overhead catenary system that powers the train. In January, freezing rain caused a buildup of ice on the wire, causing a six-day shutdown on part of the system.

On Feb. 10, an arm that supports the overhead wire broke and needed repairs.

Good morning,



✅ Full Line 1 service has resumed at all stations & platforms this morning.

✅ All of the necessary repairs were completed safely overnight. Thorough inspections were also done.



Thank you for your patience.