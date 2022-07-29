Ottawa LRT system resumes full service after lightning strike

Full service resumed on Ottawa's light rail transit system Friday afternoon, four-and-a-half days after a lightning strike reduced service on the system.

"Regular train service has resumed,” OC Transpo tweeted at 2:30 p.m. Friday. “All platforms at all Line 1 stations are open.”

"All repairs to the O-Train Line 1 overhead catenary system, as well as all of the testing and verification activities, are complete," Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said in a statement.

"O-Train Line 1 will resume full service at a normal frequency shortly, and 11 trains are planned to run during the afternoon peak period."

A section of the O-Train's overhead catenary system was damaged between uOttawa and Lees stations during Sunday's storm when it was struck by lightning at approximately 11:15 p.m. The tracks were also damaged on Track 2 of the LRT line, requiring repairs.

OC Transpo operated the O-Train between Blair and St. Laurent stations and Rideau and Tunney's Pasture stations between Tuesday and Friday, with R1 bus service running between St. Laurent and Rideau stations.

Amilcar says R1 bus service will no longer be running, and signs informing customers of the service disruptions will be removed over the next few hours.

"We recognize the impacts these disruptions have had on our customers, and we thank them for their continued patience as we worked with Rideau Transit Group (RTG) to resolve the issues and return to normal operations," Amilcar said. "We want to reassure our customers that the system is safe."

Rideau Transit Group is conducting an investigation into the damage caused by the lightning strike.