Ottawa man, 17, died in Booth Street house fire

A 17-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a house fire on Booth Street, which is being treated as a homicide by Ottawa police.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the 300 block of Booth Street, at Willow Street, just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa police say that a deceased person was located in the building after the fire was extinguished.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Hussein Hamam, 17, of Ottawa.

The Ottawa police homicide unit continues to investigate the fatal fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.